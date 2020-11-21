BuckeyeGrove - Myers to wear No. 50 as touching tribute to grandparents

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– If you’re looking for Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers on the field Saturday, you might have some trouble. The Buckeyes’ starting center will not be wearing his usual No. 71 at Ohio Stadium. Instead, Myers will don No. 50, a number that carries particular significance to Myers and his family, and one that will honor his grandparents. “They’re the type of grandparents that never missed a sporting event,” Myers said. Fifty was the number that Donnie Myers, or “Papa” as Josh called him, wore during his football career at Miamisburg High School –– the same place his grandson would play at some 60 years later.

Donnie Myers died in 2009 at age 68 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, but his wife, Beverly, 78, still regularly attends Josh’s games, and even some of the away ones. “Mimi,” as she’s known to Josh, has seen to it that her grandson doesn’t just have old pictures of Papa in his old No. 50, but rather, the real thing itself. “Before every season, at the start of the season, she writes me a letter and then cuts out a square of his jersey from when he played in high school, and I wear it in my sock for every game,” Josh Myers said. But that’s far from the only tradition shared between this grandmother and grandson. Myers said his grandparents were high school sweethearts, and that Donnie gave Beverly a necklace made of a part of his football cleat during his playing days. Beverly Myers has since bestowed the necklace upon Josh, who said he wears it every Friday and Saturday up until he has to put on his football pads. Before each of Myers’ games, he said his grandma sends him the same text without fail, a message that reads, “Angel on your shoulder.” Myers said he always responds with the same message right back. “I feel like for me, at that moment, it’s like, ‘OK, I’m ready to play now,’” Myers said. Neither Beverly nor Josh’s parents will be in attendance Saturday, as Ohio State announced this week that family members would no longer be allowed to sit in the stands during games due to a recent health advisory in Columbus.

Myers described his relationship with his grandparents as "extremely close." (Kevin Noon)