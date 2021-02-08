 BuckeyeGrove - Must-see matchups: Circle these dates on the Big Ten football calendar
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-08 09:40:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Must-see matchups: Circle these dates on the Big Ten football calendar

The Big Ten's revised 2021 football schedule was released this past Friday.
The Big Ten's revised 2021 football schedule was released this past Friday. (USA Today Sports)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

The Big Ten released its revised schedule for the 2021 football season on Friday, and even though last year is still fresh on our minds, the announcement already has our mouths watering for the next slate of games.

While there weren’t many surprises or consequential changes on the Buckeyes’ new schedule in particular, the peek around the rest of the league has us excited for what’s in store during what should be a slightly more normal year than the last.

RELATED: How Ohio State's 2021 schedule looks after Big Ten revisions

With nonconference contests back on tap for 2021, we’ve perused the matchups both in and out of league play that pique our interest most, and break down some preliminary notes on several games we can’t wait to see come next fall.

Nonconference games

Sept. 11 (Week 2): Oregon at Ohio State

There's no shortage of talent on the Oregon roster in 2021.
There's no shortage of talent on the Oregon roster in 2021. (USA Today Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}