COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State is taking another spin on the running-back rollercoaster.

The upswing? TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum have been cleared for some action for the Buckeyes.

The downside? Miyan Williams is officially unavailable as his breakout season is again on pause, this time with what multiple sources have described as a high-ankle sprain for the starter.

Ohio State had expressed optimism that it would get at least two of its injured rushers back in some capacity on Saturday against the Terrapins. But it remains to be seen even with Trayanum and Henderson just how extensive their workload will be as the Buckeyes keep one eye on trying to be at full strength for The Game next week.

"We feel like we have a really good chance to get all those guys back for next week," Day said on Tuesday. "Now, maybe one of them won't. But I'd be shocked if all three ... would not be available.

"I think we'll hopefully get at least two of them back and then go from there."

The Buckeyes have their marching orders for the final regular-season road trip now. And according to the status report released by the program on Saturday morning, they seemingly won't be quite as short-handed as they could have been -- particularly given Henderson's lingering foot issue.

The sophomore was in a walking boot on the sideline last week against Indiana, and sources have suggested to DTE that there will be some pain in the foot potentially for the rest of the season. Tolerance and management have become the buzz words as the banged-up backfield tries to grit through the championship push, and this week that process includes keeping Williams on the shelf in an effort to have him available to take on rival Michigan.

Before Ohio State can put its full attention there, it has to stay on Maryland first. And here is the rest of the Status Report for the Buckeyes for that matchup, making note that the program doesn't provide specific injury information or designate possible disciplinary issues.