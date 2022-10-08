EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Ohio State is expecting to have a co-starter returning in the backfield.

Now, though, the other one is going to be sidelined on the heels of a record-breaking performance.

Breakout tailback Miyan Williams has been ruled out by the Ohio State training staff as the program hits the road for the first time this season on Saturday at Michigan State. The Buckeyes have not addressed the severity of the injury, but Dotting The Eyes sources have indicated that Williams is dealing with a knee issue that will put his red-hot start to the season on hold.

TreVeyon Henderson is cleared for action against the Spartans after missing last week's win over Rutgers, which at least means the Buckeyes will have one proven veteran available to power the ground game.

"[Miyan Williams] is running hard, but I think it's everybody involved," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Thursday. "I think everybody has done a nice job in the run game so far. Now, we've got to keep that going and find that balance.

" ... We'll continue to play depth. We're going to have to play depth, just as we've talked about before. How we're going to split up the reps and all that, it's kind of on a week-to-week basis based on everybody's health and things like that. I'm very impressed with the way [Williams] ran last week, and he's got a lot of great football ahead of him. But also those other guys are gonna play. We'll kind of figure that out on a week-to-week basis. But we're hoping to have [TreVeyon Henderson] back this week."

The Buckeyes are anticipating a full-go outing from Henderson, although that was also the case heading into warmups against Rutgers before a nagging foot problem eventually ruled him out of that Big Ten matchup. Henderson was noticeably limping on the sideline, and he spent the entire afternoon in tennis shoes as he watched Williams explode for five touchdowns.

Now it appears to be Henderson's turn to carry the load for Ohio State with Williams forced to look on with an injury.

The full Ohio State status report was confirmed by the program on Saturday morning and is available below, making note that no injuries or possible disciplinary action is addressed specifically.