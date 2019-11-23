After months of searching, the Buckeyes now have a running back prospect committed in the 2020 class as Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods star Miyan Williams has flipped from Iowa State to Ohio State.

Williams made an unofficial visit to Columbus on Saturday to watch the Buckeyes host Penn State in a matchup of Top Ten ranked teams. It was Williams' first visit to Ohio State since being offered by the Buckeyes two months ago, but as it turns out, a return official visit was not necessary for Williams to make the decision to switch his pledge.

Williams had been committed to Iowa State for six months before making the change of heart on Saturday and becoming commitment No. 25 for Ohio State in the 2020 recruiting class.

Williams recently wrapped up a decorated career at Winton Woods, rushing for more than 5,000 yards during his tenure at the Cincinnati power.



