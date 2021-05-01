 BuckeyeGrove - Minnesota Vikings to sign Tuf Borland as undrafted free agent
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 19:39:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Minnesota Vikings to sign Tuf Borland as undrafted free agent

Linebacker Tuf Borland was a three-time captain at Ohio State, the second in program history alongside quarterback J.T. Barrett.
Linebacker Tuf Borland was a three-time captain at Ohio State, the second in program history alongside quarterback J.T. Barrett. (Scott Stuart)
Jacob Benge • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@JacobBenge

Just the second three-time captain in Ohio State history, linebacker Tuf Borland will make the move to the NFL.

Borland will reportedly sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

In seven games during the 2020 season, Borland made 48 tackles, second-most among Buckeyes. Borland also was credited with 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

A Bolingbrook, Illinois, native, Borland came to Ohio State as the No. 24-overall outside linebacker in the class of 2016. He was a three-star recruit, and saw action in two games during his freshman season.

Known for his leadership within the Buckeyes’ linebacker room and team as a whole, Borland was first named a captain during the 2018 season as he worked his way back from an Achilles tendon injury.

Borland played in 51 games while wearing scarlet and gray, and totaled 228 tackles, including at least 48 in each of the last four seasons. He also made 6.5 sacks and snagged an interception, which came versus Cincinnati in 2019.

