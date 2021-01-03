BuckeyeGrove - Minnesota dominates down low, notches 77-60 win against Ohio State

Ohio State’s one glaring roster issue has never been more evident than it was Sunday, as Minnesota’s size down low laid the groundwork for a third-straight Golden Gopher win over the Buckeyes.

Junior Liam Robbins, a 7-foot forward, dropped 27 points as the undersized Buckeye big men could do little to answer, and No. 21 Minnesota (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten) ran away with a 77-60 win against No. 25 Ohio State (8-3, 2-3 Big Ten) at home.

“We knew we were a little undersized guarding him,” Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington said. “He played a hell of a game, made some really tough shots, affected the game in a variety of ways. Credit to him.”

Seven minutes into the second half, Robbins already had seven free throw attempts in the period alone, as the Golden Gopher big man couldn’t help but draw fouls on the Ohio State bigs on nearly every post touch. Twelve of his points came from the charity stripe on Sunday.

Once junior guard Marcus Carr, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer, finally got going, the Golden Gophers pulled away even further, as he scored 8-of-11 points during a Minnesota stretch in the middle of the half that put Ohio State down 17.

By game’s end, Robbins and Carr combined for 42 points, and Robbins added 14 boards, five blocks and four assists to boot.