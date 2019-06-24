QUICK LINKS: Schedule | Roster | Recruiting Class

ATLANTA – One of the best recruiters in the Ohio State class of 2020 is quarterback Jack Miller, with apologies to guys like Lejond Cavazos and others who have taken the role of recruiter quite seriously.

When we talked to Jack Miller during our annual Southern Swing just a few months ago, he let Buckeye Nation know that the team was on the verge of some big summer commitments and that certainly has been the case with players like Julian Fleming, Ty Hamilton, Clark Phillips, Jake Seibert and Grant Toutant all coming on board since that interview.

It is almost as if Miller knew something that he was not letting on to.

"It is awesome seeing everything finally coming together," Miller said. "We have, I think, the three best receivers in the country, we are probably going to get one of the best running backs in the country here in a couple of weeks… I am really excited. It is going to keep all coming together."

Miller is taking part in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this week and will still be playing the role of recruiter as targets like Darrion Henry, Cody Simon, Mookie Cooper, Bijan Robinson, Cam Large and several others will be around and have nowhere to hide from Miller's pitch.

"I think it is fun, I get to talk to all of the recruits and get to be in their ear always and tell them what to do and come to Ohio State with me," Miller said. "It is fun, I love it."

Miller is joined by fellow Ohio State commits Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kyle McCord. They have their target lists and while they have fun competing against some of the best players in the nation, they will also look to surround themselves with top talent when they arrive in Columbus in their respective classes.

Check out what else Miller had to say about the recruiting role, a Michigan quarterback commit and much more.