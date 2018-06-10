Miller has been no stranger to Columbus as he has already made an official visit to campus in mid-April and followed it up with a visit during Ohio State first one-day camp.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes landed a big-time commitment with offensive lineman Harry Miller giving his pledge to Ohio State after a recent unofficial visit to campus. The Rival100 lineman is the No. 56 player in the nation in the most recent Rivals100.

Due to unforeseen circumstances our mission team is currently unable to travel to Nicaragua. I was planning on making this announcement with the kids from our school, but I am excited to announce I have committed to THE Ohio State University. #GoBucks #PrayForNica @Mission4Nica pic.twitter.com/CyZfRCaRGD

The plan always appeared to be for Miller to announce during a mission trip to Nicaragua but for reasons out his control, that visit was unable to happen and Miller went to Twitter on Sunday to make his pledge known.

Ohio State will need to put an emphasis on offensive line recruiting this year with four players potentially playing their final year with Isaiah Prince, Demetrius Knox and Brady Taylor all in their final seasons of eligibility and Malcom Pridgeon coming to the end of his cycle after transferring in from junior college. Behind them the Buckeyes have three more players who will have finished their fourth year after this upcoming season.

Miller held more than 20 offers including ones from in-state schools like UGA and Georgia Tech. Additionally schools like Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M were all involved with offers before Miller selected the Buckeyes. Stanford appeared to be the stiffest competition for the Buckeyes throughout this one and now the Buckeyes have got their guy. He joins Steele Chambers as commits for Ohio State out of the state of Georgia.