COLUMBUS — The offseason whispers around the development of Michael Hall became deafening roars about one minute into Ohio State's season opener on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish, aided by a missed tackle, nearly busted a touchdown on the game's first play.

With Notre Dame lined up for a 1st-and-10 from the Buckeyes' 16-yard line, Hall, a second-year defensive lineman from Streetsboro (Ohio) High School, quickly turned momentum back toward Ohio State.

He fought through a block to stop Audric Estime for a three-yard gain on first down. On second down, the 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle knifed through the Notre Dame offensive line, ripping his way through left guard Zeke Correll and bringing down running back Logan Diggs for a two-yard loss. The Fighting Irish had to settle for a field goal on a drive that almost certainly wouldn't have ended that way a year ago.

The buzz around Hall has been building in Columbus. He was an "under-the-radar" recruit for Ohio State in the Class of 2021 but not because he wasn't ranked highly or anything like that. He was a top-100 prospect but was overshadowed in his class by five-star, all-world talents Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. As a first-year player Hall had limited opportunities to showcase his talents on a defense that lacked passion and identity. When he played, he flashed his upside but also showed the immaturity that's expected from a true freshman. He's a fast-twitch talent with a quickness that's rare, even in a program like Ohio State's.

On Saturday night, days after being named an unexpected starter against Notre Dame, Hall put it all together. He was the defensive player of the game, a game he dominated on nearly every rep he took.

Talent? Check. Energy? Check. A potential game-busting defensive lineman capable of playing all over the Buckeyes' new defensive front? Check. It's been building for Mike Hall. On Saturday, he nearly blew up the building.

"I just felt like I came out there and played my hardest, just gave it my all," Hall said post-game. "I heard I was starting by Coach J just a couple of days before the game, so I really took that to heart."

Heart hasn't been the problem for Hall. Head has been. Intensity and passion can lead to playing out of control. Reining that in and exploding at the right times? That's what turns a no-name defensive lineman into a national name nearly overnight.

"He's just been totally disruptive during camp," Jim Knowles said Saturday. "We get feedback from our offensive linemen ... they'll tell you how difficult he is. If you ask them they'll tell you who is the hardest guy to block.

"Mike Hall certainly was that. We saw it all along. It was great to see him go off."

The hints have been there for weeks. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson put everyone on notice midway through the fall camp. Hall had been stuck in some version of neutral, plugging away with the third-team defensive line, but still causing problems for the offense at every turn.

“I always laugh when Mike Hall goes out there as a three. I mean, come on dude,” Wilson said. “That's as good a three as I ever saw in my life ... He ain't no three.”

The secret is out. The jokes are over.

Hall is a difference maker right now for Ohio State.