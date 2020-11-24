It might not feel like it, but we are already at the midway point of the Ohio State football season.

The Buckeyes have played only four games to this point, a mark at which the team would have just started conference play during a normal season, but including the Big Ten’s “Champions Week” matchup, Ohio State has just four games to go.

It may seem like the team is still figuring itself out, but so are most others in the Big Ten during an unconventional season that has seen empty stands, game cancellations and game day false positive test controversies.

Halfway through the season, we’re hitting the pause button to take inventory of Ohio State’s past four games to analyze what we have seen in totality.

We’re assigning MVPs on both sides of the ball, as well as designating the pleasant surprise of the season, the biggest letdown and the most memorable play.

Without further ado, take a look at our midseason awards for the 2020 Ohio State football season.