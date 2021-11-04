Meet the team: Ohio State guard Malaki Branham
From St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, Malaki Branham enters the Ohio State program with high expectations.
Branham, an elite high school basketball player, earned Ohio’s Mr. Basketball honors as a senior in 2021 — the first St. Vincent-St. Mary player to earn the honor since LeBron James.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 180 pounds
Year: Freshman
Position: Guard
Last year: Averaged 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals en route to a Division II Ohio state title.
What he brings
Branham is a three-level scorer, who provides size the backcourt with his 6-foot-5 frame.
An elite offensive presence, Branham scored 1,501 points during his high school career. He can pull up from essentially anywhere on the floor and get buckets when needed.
Branham is also adept with the ball in his hands and can facilitate an offense when needed, averaging 2.7 assists for the Irish in 2021.
Defensively, Branham’s size as a guard helps him immensely as a perimeter defender and he could be used to shut down opposing shooting guards.
What to expect in 2021-22
Unlike fellow freshman Kalen Etzler, Branham was not redshirted and is likely to play a significant role for head coach Chris Holtmann this season.
Branham will likely be an option off of the bench when the Buckeyes need an offensive spark, but could see his role increase as the season continues.
As he brings a versatile presence to the Buckeyes backcourt, expect Branham to not take a backseat to the more experienced veterans and have a significant impact as a freshman.