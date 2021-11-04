Meet the team: Ohio State guard Malaki Branham

Branham, an elite high school basketball player, earned Ohio’s Mr. Basketball honors as a senior in 2021 — the first St. Vincent-St. Mary player to earn the honor since LeBron James .

Branham is a three-level scorer, who provides size the backcourt with his 6-foot-5 frame.

An elite offensive presence, Branham scored 1,501 points during his high school career. He can pull up from essentially anywhere on the floor and get buckets when needed.

Branham is also adept with the ball in his hands and can facilitate an offense when needed, averaging 2.7 assists for the Irish in 2021.

Defensively, Branham’s size as a guard helps him immensely as a perimeter defender and he could be used to shut down opposing shooting guards.