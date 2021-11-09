Meet the team: Kalen Etzler

Although Etzler will not see the floor in his first season with the program, picking up a redshirt for the year, he will earn valuable experience: learning what it means to be a college athlete at a major university.

Etzler is an extremely long presence that could play inside out for Chris Holtmann in the future. With his length, Etzler could turn into an elite defender, both on the wing and interior.

Despite his length, Etzler will likely need to bulk up if he is to hang with the bigs in the Big Ten. Coming in at 200-pounds, Etzler is likely to be backed down easily and struggle to keep some of the bigger players in the Big Ten in front of him.

On offense, Etzler is a dynamic player who is not afraid to pull up from anywhere on the floor.