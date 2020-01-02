COLUMBUS, Ohio - There will be plenty time to appreciate the greatness of J.K. Dobbins and what he brought to Ohio State, but the immediate question facing the Buckeyes and running backs coach Tony Alford is who will replace him as the lead back.

Steele Chambers and Marcus Crowley (before his injury) both had a handful of carries, 19 and 25, respectively, but it was redshirt freshman Master Teague III that impressed this season behind Dobbins.

Finishing with 789 rushing yards, seventh in the Big Ten, Teague averaged 5.8 yards per carry and ran in four touchdowns.

With Dobbins heading to the NFL, Teague now has the fast track to a starting role for the Buckeyes next year, and he said during Fiesta Bowl Media Day that he wants to continue the impressive string of running backs Ohio State has been blessed with as of late.

"Got to be prepared," Teague said. "I've got to have competitive excellence and continue that great running back tradition they've got here at Ohio State."