Now, with Ohio State's season over after their loss to Clemson, Dobbins announced Monday evening that he'll be heading to the NFL for his next step.

It seemed like a long shot going into the year that Dobbins would have an early departure from Ohio State, but with his nationally-recognized rushing campaign, it began to look like almost a certainty that Dobbins would take his talent to the next level.

The junior rushed for more over 2,000 yards this season, the first in Ohio State history to do so, and passed Eddie George's single-season rushing record of 1,927 yards along the way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Perhaps nobody on Ohio State's roster lifted their stock more this season than J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins came into Ohio State as a highly-regarded four-star recruit out of La Grange, TX, and he impressed immediately for the Buckeyes.

His freshman year was one of the best opening years by any Ohio State back as Dobbins rushed for 1,403 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry while splitting a significant number of rushing attempts with Mike Weber and J.T. Barrett.

In Dobbins' sophomore season, he was still splitting carries with Weber, but with a Dwyane Haskins led passing offense, Dobbins and Weber quickly became Ohio State's only rushing options.

Dobbins had 34 more carries in 2018 than in 2017, but he finished with 350 fewer rushing yards and averaged just 4.6 yards per carry. Whether it was Dobbins not running as hard or the impact of a passing-oriented offense, he said he felt that his sophomore season was a failure despite rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Using his sophomore year as motivation, Dobbins ran with fury in his final season, totaling 2,003 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry and 21 rushing touchdowns. For as much of an impact Justin Fields had on Ohio State's offense this season, as much credit can be given to Dobbins for returning to his freshman form and making opponents fear the Buckeyes' rushing attack.

For his career, Dobbins will finish with 4,459 rushing yards on 725 carries, good for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Additionally, Dobbins had 38 rushing touchdowns as well as 71 receptions for 645 receiving yards and five more touchdowns.

In terms of Ohio State record books, Dobbins will finish with the second most carries (725 vs. Archie Griffin's 924), second most rushing yards (4,459 vs. Griffin's 5,589) and most rushing yards in a single season (2,003).

With an illustrious career, Dobbins will go down as one of the best running backs in Ohio State history, and with his prominence in the Ohio State record books, his three seasons in Scarlet and Gray will be remembered for a long time to come.