The Under Armour All-American Game will be played on Thursday night, but part of the week-long festivities for the game is the Under Armour Future 50 event, which is a camp featuring some of the best high school underclassmen in America.

A couple of future Buckeyes in 2021 commits WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and QB Kyle McCord, who are teammates at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia, were invited to the event and are in Orlando attending right now.

Rivals.com's Adam Friedman caught up with both players at check-in for a little Q&A session.