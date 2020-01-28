Ohio State's lone remaining recruiting priority in the 2020 class was securing the signature of Muskegon (Mich.) athlete Cameron Martinez. The four-star prospect committed to Ohio State over the summer, but held off on signing during December's early window as the Buckeyes lost assistant coach Jeff Hafley to Boston College.

Martinez spent the following weeks waiting to see what Ohio State would do with that vacancy and listening to what other schools like Northwestern, Minnesota, and Notre Dame had to say.

Then last week Ohio State made the hire of Kerry Coombs official and Coombs was quick to both call and visit Martinez at his school last week. That visit went very well, according to Martinez, and after taking a little more time to sort through things, the Michigan Player of the Year will shut things down and sign with the Buckeyes next week.



