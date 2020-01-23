Ohio State's top, and perhaps lone, remaining recruiting priority in the 2020 class is securing the signature of four-star Muskegon (Mich.) athlete Cameron Martinez. Martinez has been committed to Ohio State since the summer, but opted not to sign with the Buckeyes in December as he waited to see who would be hired to replace Jeff Hafley to lead the OSU secondary.

The Buckeyes went back to a familiar name with Kerry Coombs, bringing the former OSU assistant home after a brief stint in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Coombs wasted no time in getting to work on Martinez. After speaking with him on Tuesday night, Coombs was on the road Wednesday for his first day of recruiting and Martinez was the guy he was out to see.