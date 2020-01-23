Martinez impressed with Coombs
Ohio State's top, and perhaps lone, remaining recruiting priority in the 2020 class is securing the signature of four-star Muskegon (Mich.) athlete Cameron Martinez. Martinez has been committed to Ohio State since the summer, but opted not to sign with the Buckeyes in December as he waited to see who would be hired to replace Jeff Hafley to lead the OSU secondary.
The Buckeyes went back to a familiar name with Kerry Coombs, bringing the former OSU assistant home after a brief stint in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Coombs wasted no time in getting to work on Martinez. After speaking with him on Tuesday night, Coombs was on the road Wednesday for his first day of recruiting and Martinez was the guy he was out to see.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news