Marcus Williamson continues to adjust to role in Ohio State defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marcus Williamson knows he’s one of 121 Ohio State’s roster.

He’s in a room full of players trying to find their role, find their niche from their strengths and weaknesses, figuring out where they fall into the bigger picture.

The redshirt senior cornerback thought he knew where he would fit in in 2021.

While 2020 didn’t go particularly well, Williamson thought he had a chance to build something, earning 408 snaps on a team that finished its season in the national championship.

There were clear things to fix: finishing with only 27 tackles and two pass deflections in seven games played, missing 11 tackles — 30.6% of his overall tackle tries according to Pro Football Focus College. But there was a spot for him, a spot to improve in a defensive backfield that turns Buckeyes into draft picks.

As Williamson stood at the podium Tuesday afternoon, he did not lie.

That plan had not been the case.

The redshirt senior cornerback did not see the field in the season opener against Minnesota. In four games since, he’s played 69 snaps, averaging just over 17 snaps per game.

With the youth movement sweeping across the Ohio State roster, Williamson second guessed his place in that. But there was something keeping him there, keeping him in Columbus.

“I think naturally, it’s human nature to have second guesses, second thoughts if things don’t go your way,” Williamson said. “Fortunately, I was just able to put my head down and work. I have too much love for this team to put myself first before the team. I decided to keep working because that’s what we do.”



