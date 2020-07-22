BuckeyeGrove - Malaki Branham's coach and teammate talk about Ohio State's newest commit

Earlier this afternoon, at precisely 2:22 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Malaki Branham revealed where he will be taking his talents to at the next level.

Even with offers from multiple out-of-state schools, including Alabama, Wake Forest and Wisconsin, none of them could lure Branham out of Ohio.

He chose to stay close to home.

Branham, the No. 35 overall rising senior in the country, committed to the Buckeyes today, becoming the highest-ranked prospect in Ohio State's 2021 class. In case you missed it, Branham spoke with Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans about his decision to team up with Chris Holtmann's program.

Evans broke down his skill set in this piece, but I wanted to get an idea of who Branham is as both a player and a person. So, I hopped on the phone with Danyelle Love and Trey Woodyard, both of whom have known Branham since the seventh grade.