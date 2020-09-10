BuckeyeGrove - Looking at everything Zed Key adds to the Ohio State roster

A season after one Ohio State freshman forward broke out on the Big Ten stage, newcomer Zed Key has a chance to replicate that and carve out a large role on the Buckeye roster. Although he lacks the recruiting numbers of last year’s late-season surprise E.J. Liddell, Key shot up national boards as a senior and is physically ready for high-level college basketball.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound freshman out of Long Island Lutheran High School in New York was a four-star recruit ranked No. 113 nationally by Rivals.

The second (and final) member of Ohio State basketball’s recruiting class of 2020 committed to play for the Buckeyes less than a week after commit No. 1, Eugene Brown III, made his decision to come to Columbus. With a massive need for interior strength following the losses of Andre and Kaleb Wesson, minutes are wide open for Key. Whether he is ready to battle down low for his entire freshman season remains to be seen. Today, in part two of our incoming Buckeye breakdown, we’ll take a look at where Key will fit into a largely-inexperienced Buckeye rotation and the immediate skills he brings to the roster.

Roster Outlook- Marcus Horton

Unlike his fellow first-year Brown, Key enters a position group with a significant lack of experience.

The loss of both Wessons, who each spent a large amount of time in the post, leaves a gaping hole- the brothers averaged a combined 60.4 minutes, 23.2 points, and 13.2 rebounds per game. That leaves just three “true” big men on the roster for Key to contend with: a pair of sophomores in Ibrahima Diallo and Liddell, and the only true senior on the roster, Kyle Young. Graduate transfer Seth Towns could see time as a stretch forward, but Key and Towns do not have much overlap in what they would contribute on the court.

Big man production entering 2020-21 Name Size Year Experience Ibrahima Diallo

6-foot-10 Sophomore Played in eight games as a freshman; averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds

Zed Key

6-foot-8 Freshman N/A E.J. Liddell

6-foot-7 Sophomore Played in 31 games off the bench as a freshman; averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks

Kyle Young

6-foot-8 Senior Has started 39 games over the past two years; averaged 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 58.5 percent from the field



Liddell and Young are widely assumed to hold the starting forward spots entering the upcoming season. Both are high-energy bigs who run the court, block shots, and rebound well. While the duo is slightly undersized, they more than make up for it with athleticism and high-level motors.

Key enters the season with a size (height and weight) advantage on the presumed starters and brings a similar pace to the position group. His most valuable trait as a freshman is his strength- he is tough and battles hard down low. Key’s strength and toughness should translate for Chris Holtmann, who places a large importance on grit.

The largest playing time battle Key faces in his first season is with Diallo, a lanky 6-foot-10 center from Senegal. At his best, Diallo brings shot-blocking and size that no one on the roster can match, including Key.

However, Diallo played in just eight games as a freshman and was clearly very raw- he likely needs another year to develop enough skill to play meaningful minutes. Key holds a large skill advantage over Diallo, barring a large leap from the sophomore.

The role of the third big is often crucial to a college basketball team. It is important to have a player who can enter games and fill his defined role, whether that be rebounding and defending or scoring on the interior. Liddell held that spot near the end of last season and Young excelled in it as an underclassmen. The door is wide open for Key. If he is able to find a well-defined role early in the season, he should be the first big man off the bench on a nightly basis. It’s a tall task for a freshman, but if Key develops quickly and has the strength he appears to have, he can play a large role down the stretch for this talented Buckeye team.

In the future, Key and Liddell should hold the reins of the interior for Ohio State. Though Holtmann continues to recruit high-level big men across the country, the pair of current Buckeyes will have a considerably larger amount of experience than any 2021 incomer. When Young exhausts his eligibility, the open front court spot is Key’s to lose.

Skill Set and Value on Both Ends- Jake Spegal