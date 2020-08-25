BuckeyeGrove - Film Breakdown: What Zed Key brings to Ohio State's offense

Film Breakdown: What Zed Key brings to Ohio State's offense
When Chris Holtmann first came to Columbus (Ohio), then high school senior Kyle Young followed his would have been head coach at Butler and signed with the Buckeyes shortly after. While some fans questioned if he could make an impact for the Buckeyes right away, it only took one game of watching Young for most folks to know where he makes a difference.
Young is a junkyard dog who will out hustle, out work and simply out compete whoever he's matched up with. While he doesn't have a plethora of skill and doesn't make many flashy plays, the senior is a fan favorite of folks who appreciate good basketball, myself included.
Every team needs an unselfish, team first, grinder like Young in order to win championships consistently and I think that the Buckeyes have found a near replica in incoming freshman Zed Key.
Key, a 6-foot-9 forward hailing from Bay Shore (NY), signed with the Buckeyes back in November and offers a play style extremely similar to Young's as he is a hard working bruiser who puts the team first and does a lot of the dirty work. He has a chance to make an impact early strictly due to that, and that's why I'm writing this piece.
In the second installation of a two-part series where I break down the game of Key and fellow incoming freshman Eugene Brown III, I'm going to take a deep dive into what Key brings to the Buckeyes on the offensive end of the floor.
RELATED: FILM BREAKDOWN: WHAT EUGENE BROWN III BRINGS TO OHIO STATE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news