BuckeyeGrove - Film Breakdown: What Zed Key brings to Ohio State's offense

When Chris Holtmann first came to Columbus (Ohio), then high school senior Kyle Young followed his would have been head coach at Butler and signed with the Buckeyes shortly after. While some fans questioned if he could make an impact for the Buckeyes right away, it only took one game of watching Young for most folks to know where he makes a difference.

Young is a junkyard dog who will out hustle, out work and simply out compete whoever he's matched up with. While he doesn't have a plethora of skill and doesn't make many flashy plays, the senior is a fan favorite of folks who appreciate good basketball, myself included.

Every team needs an unselfish, team first, grinder like Young in order to win championships consistently and I think that the Buckeyes have found a near replica in incoming freshman Zed Key.