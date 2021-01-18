BuckeyeGrove - Looking ahead at QB in post-Fields world for Ohio State

Ohio State will embark on a new era at the quarterback position following the departure of two-year starter Justin Fields, but unlike when Fields took over the reins in 2019, there isn’t necessarily a foregone conclusion as to who will wind up with the starting job come August.

That doesn’t mean there’s not a favorite, though.

The frontrunner to take the baton from Fields has unequivocally become incoming sophomore and former four-star prospect C.J. Stroud, who has increasingly seemed like the heir apparent ever since committing to the Buckeyes on Early Signing Day in 2019.