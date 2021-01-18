BuckeyeGrove - Looking ahead at QB in post-Fields world for Ohio State

Looking ahead at QB in post-Fields world for Ohio State
Ohio State will embark on a new era at the quarterback position following the departure of two-year starter Justin Fields, but unlike when Fields took over the reins in 2019, there isn’t necessarily a foregone conclusion as to who will wind up with the starting job come August.
That doesn’t mean there’s not a favorite, though.
The frontrunner to take the baton from Fields has unequivocally become incoming sophomore and former four-star prospect C.J. Stroud, who has increasingly seemed like the heir apparent ever since committing to the Buckeyes on Early Signing Day in 2019.
So if Stroud is out in front of the pack, why not just write him in now as the presumptive 2021 starter?
In truth, we haven’t seen any real evidence to separate Stroud from fellow incoming sophomore Jack Miller in the pair’s one season sharing minimal backup duties for Fields in extremely marginal moments.
