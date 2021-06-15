Liddell, Washington could earn NBA combine invites at G League Elite Camp

The two Buckeyes that declared for the 2021 NBA Draft following this past college basketball season did not appear on the official participant list for the NBA combine on Tuesday. However, that doesn't mean Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and guard Duane Washington won't get an invite for the combine, which takes place from June 21-27. Both players, who were All-Big Ten performers in 2020-21, were invited to participate in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago this weekend, where NBA and G League scouts will have the chance to evaluate a select group of players. The top players at the G League camp will earn invites to the NBA combine.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIxIE5CQSBEcmFmdCBDb21iaW5lIChKdW5lIDIxLTI3KSBwYXJ0 aWNpcGFudHMgcmV2ZWFsZWQ6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sRzFt RzBnUHlXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbEcxbUcwZ1B5VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBTaGFtcyBDaGFyYW5pYSAoQFNoYW1zQ2hhcmFuaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hhbXNDaGFyYW5pYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQw NDkwODMwNDI2MjkwOTk1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE1 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With last year's combine being canceled due to COVID-19, 2019 is the most recent frame of reference for how many players from the G League Elite Camp received the call-up to the combine. That year, 11 players from the camp were invited to the official NBA combine. “I’m trying to give them the absolute truth from what I hear from NBA personnel. That’s really what I’m trying to do,” Holtmann said about the pair back in May. “And separate any kind of personal feeling one way or the other. I really am. I’m really trying as much as possible to look through what is best for both of those young men right now.” RELATED: Holtmann giving Liddell, Washington ‘absolute truth’ to aid draft decisions Liddell, a sophomore last season, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after averaging a Buckeye second-best 16.2 points per game, and a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JHbjVKUmU0SXYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iR241SlJlNEl2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEUuSi4gTGlk ZGVsbCAoQEVhc3lFMjQzMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FYXN5RTI0MzIvc3RhdHVzLzEzNzczNDQ4ODY1NTk1MzUxMDc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMzEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Washington, who would enter his senior season should he return to Ohio State, led the Buckeyes with an average of 16.4 points per game in 2020-21, and his 2.9 assists per game were second best on the team. Washington was a third-team all-conference selection this past season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FXZlJqQkcyQk0iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hV2ZSakJHMkJNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IER1YW5lIFdh c2hpbmd0b24gSnIuIChAZHdpenRoZWtpZDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHdpenRoZWtpZDQvc3RhdHVzLzEzODA2MDcwMDA5ODQy MzE5Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK