BuckeyeGrove - Leigh vs. Leigh - The Epic Showdown

FAIRFAX, Va. – It was a great opportunity having the chance on our recent road trip to spend some time with talented offensive linemen and super competitive brothers, Tristan Leigh and Aidan Leigh.

Tristan is a five-star offensive lineman in the class of 2021, watching his recruitment starting to wind down as he is working on coming to a final decision in terms of where he will play his college football. Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma are among the favorites to land Leigh, even if he has a top-six that he is working from right now.

Aidan Leigh is two years younger, in the class of 2023. He is already sitting with five offers and that number will surely grow as his football career really starts to take off and life in general starts to normalize and we see a return to regular football activities.

We had the chance to do some traditional coverage with each of the Leigh brothers but when you have these kinds of talents at the same interview site, it is time to have a little bit of fun, which we did and put them both on camera.

We asked each of them the same group of questions, anything from who is the better football player as well as the better student to who is more helpful around the house and who is more sensitive.

You don’t want to miss this quick video from these great young men.