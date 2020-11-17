FAIRFAX, Va. - Eight uncommitted five-star prospects remain in the 2021 cycle, with a trio of them being high priority targets for The Ohio State University: Emeka Egbuka, JT Tuimoloau and Tristan Leigh.

Egbuka and Tuimoloau are still viewed as Buckeye leans, but that is not necessarily the case with Leigh.

It appears to be a close battle between LSU and Oklahoma for the Leigh Sweepstakes, which is reflected by a 53-47 split on the FutureCast in favor of the Sooners.

While Ohio State is certainly in the mix for the third-ranked offensive tackle in the country, the belief is that there is some ground to make up in his recruitment. With that being said, however, Leigh is adamant that the Buckeyes are being strongly considered by him.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Leigh told BuckeyeGrove when asked if Ohio State is a legitimate contender. “Like I’ve said, I can’t ignore what Coach Stud has done there with him putting dudes in the league. They’re contending for national championships every year, so just stuff you can’t ignore.