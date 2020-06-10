Other than Luke Fickell, there’s been no short stint at head coach for Ohio State this side of 1950.

Woody Hayes was emblematic of three decades at the program before Earle Bruce’s run through the '80s, John Cooper in the '90s, Jim Tressel the aughts and Urban Meyer most of the 2010s.

History suggests Ryan Day will be around for the better part of the 2020s, and his February contract extension will keep the New Hampshire native in Columbus, Ohio, through at least the 2026 season.

Day starts the new decade with high expectations after guiding the team to just the fourth 13-plus win season in Buckeye history, but pressure is nothing new for a second-year head coach at Ohio State.