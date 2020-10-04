It was a battle of the Big Ten's best in Week Nine of the 2019 season when the Wisconsin Badgers came to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.

The drama of the matchup was undercut slightly by the fact that Wisconsin had been upset by unranked Illinois the week prior to give the Badgers their first loss of the season, but entering the Ohio State game ranked No. 13, they still figured to be the Buckeyes' biggest challenge yet.

It didn't necessarily play out that way though, as after a sloppy and low-scoring affair in the first half, the Buckeyes got hot on offense and put the clamps on the Badger running game to pull away with a dominant 38-7 win.

It was a performance that put the college football landscape on notice that this Ohio State team might be the best in the country, and also served as a coronation of sorts for Buckeye defensive end Chase Young, whose show-stopping performance vaulted him into the national spotlight.

Here are five plays worth revisiting from the midseason preview of the eventual Big Ten Championship Game matchup a season ago.