Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to work, focus on Marshall

Ohio State is watching in-state offensive line prospect Max Patterson close as he makes the from tight end.
Ohio State has an unusual setup with the schedule, and that provides a different challenge on the practice field.
What stood our from Ohio State's 56-0 win over Western Michigan?
Ohio State's offseason splashes showed up in a major way against an outmatched Western Michigan team.
Ohio State got off to a blistering start and cruised to an easy win over Western Michigan on Saturday at the Horseshoe.
Ohio State is watching in-state offensive line prospect Max Patterson close as he makes the from tight end.
Ohio State has an unusual setup with the schedule, and that provides a different challenge on the practice field.
What stood our from Ohio State's 56-0 win over Western Michigan?