BuckeyeGrove - Kaleb Wesson joins Carmen's Crew roster for TBT

Wesson, a 6-foot-10 big man who led the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding as both a sophomore and junior in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, now plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

Another former Buckeye hoops star will join ranks with Carmen's Crew this summer, as Kaleb Wesson announced on social media Tuesday that he will play for the Ohio State alumni team in this year's edition of The Basketball Tournament.

Wesson joins a roster that is expected to include fellow former Buckeye standouts in William Buford, Jon Diebler and David Lighty, just to name a few. That nucleus, along with now-retired point guard Aaron Craft, led Carmen's Crew to a TBT title back in 2019, with Jared Sullinger and Evan Turner on the coaching staff.

There had been talk that Carmen's Crew might add Wesson and brother Andre Wesson for the 2020 tournament, but neither player wound up on the roster following COVID-19 circumstances, and the Ohio State alumni team was bounced from TBT in its opening matchup.

The entire tournament took place at Nationwide Arena last year, with a bubble site set up in downtown Columbus, but TBT will expand back out to its normal 64-team format in 2021. For the first time, TBT will use Ohio State campus as a regional site, with games taking place at the Covelli Center beginning on July 23.

Back in April, Diebler and Buford told media that they were recruiting Sullinger to play for the team this summer, but if the former All-American will only be coaching, Wesson should fill the center role just fine for the group.

In 11 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this past season, Wesson averaged 11.7 points per game and 9.9 rebounds, with the latter figure good for 11th best in the G League.