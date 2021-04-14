BuckeyeGrove - Diebler, Buford recruiting Sullinger to play in TBT, hopeful Craft returns

Former Ohio State basketball stars Jon Diebler and William Buford will be back for Carmen’s Crew in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer, and they’re hoping to bring a couple friends along with them.

A regional round of the annual 64-team tournament will take place on Ohio State campus for the first time at the Covelli Center beginning on July 23, and Diebler and Buford said Wednesday that they’re working on recruiting a former All-American to take the court with them, and holding out hope for another recently “retired” former Buckeye.

“That’s the main one, we’re working on Sully to play,” Diebler, who played for Ohio State from 2007-11, told the media.

Jared Sullinger, a two-time consensus All-American in his two seasons with the Buckeyes from 2010-12, has served as the general manager and head coach of Carmen’s Crew for the past couple years, and helped lead the Ohio State alumni team to the million-dollar prize for winning the tournament in 2019.

A Columbus native and five-star prospect out of Northland High School, Sullinger was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and played five seasons in the NBA through 2016-17. After his NBA career, Sullinger played two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Sullinger has suited up to play for Carmen’s Crew before but not since 2018. However, Diebler said a comeback in 2021 is not out of the realm of possibility.