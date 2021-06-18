COLUMBUS, Ohio – Chester (Va.) Offensive Tackle Joshua Miller certainly looked the part when he walked into the indoor facility at the WHAC for Ohio State’s Wednesday camp, 6-foot-3, 323-pounds and wearing a helmet that looked way too much like an Alabama helmet for comfort.

The class of 2023 lineman already holds more than a dozen offers including ones from Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Nebraska, just to name a few and came to Columbus to put in some work and see where things would go from there.

“I just I came out here with the intention of putting on a show for them,” Miller said on Wednesday. ”I did just that.”

The big lineman describes himself as being both athletic and technical and he stood out during drill work under the watchful eye of Greg Studrawa and the coaching staff.

“It was a good camp. The coaching was great,” Miller said. “It felt pretty good to go through (all of) the motions.”

Players have been busy crisscrossing the country making visits after the extended recruiting dead period and taking in all of the pointers from the various coaching staffs. What did Ohio State say to Miller after having a couple of hours to work with him in the camp setting?