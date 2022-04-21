Josh Proctor shows progress in return to Ohio Stadium

Josh Proctor saw the details of Jim Knowles’ new defense first from the sideline.

As the Ohio State fifth-year safety continued his recovery process from a compound fracture suffered against Oregon in the second game of the 2021 season, he was in the film room, studying the playbook, walking in the back, stepping and talking through play calls.

He was "getting reps without getting reps" for a coach who knew the ins and outs of what he wanted from his defense.

Proctor's responsibilities never really changed. He was still that quarterback of the defense, but now had much more on his plate than ever before, tasked with getting the entire defense set up from his safety spot.

But Proctor knew he could do it.

He knew what he would bring back to the Buckeyes when he was eventually healthy: energy, leadership, experience on the back end and just knowing a thing or two as one of the veteran members of Ohio State’s defense.

He was just behind, doing everything he could to learn the scheme and fit right in when he was a full go.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Proctor said. “I would come do and do teach period, just learning the plays like that. But other than that is just staying in the playbook as much as you can. But you never really know how it feels until you get out here on the field and everything is coming at you 100% full speed.”

Proctor got there.

Heading into the final week of spring, the redshirt senior safety was back on the field, able to go full speed and do everything asked of him in no-contact settings, getting his first chance to run through Knowles’ new defense, which he had been stepping and talking through all offseason.