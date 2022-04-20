Jim Knowles' 'vanilla' spring game defense brings Ohio State hope

Both Ryan Day and Jim Knowles had to give the same caveat before talking about Ohio State’s defense Saturday after the spring game: the Buckeyes didn’t show anything.

“Today was very, very basic,” Day said, beginning his postgame comments, saying the focus remained on fundamentals, tackling and playing with effort.

Knowles began by saying the defense was very “vanilla,” not showing his hand, having already put everything on film that he wanted through his first 15 practices as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.

But there was already change, a renewed vigor and energy bursting from the pre-snap 4-2-5 formation as if the Buckeyes knew what they had the potential to do, knew how far they had come, knew what they had already accomplished, but continued to wait with anticipation to show it off when it really counts.