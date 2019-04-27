Ohio State guard/center Michael Jordan is off the draft board as he has been selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round with the No. 136 overall pick. He is the first Ohio State offensive lineman in this class to hear his name called and this makes four straight drafts that a Buckeye offensive lineman has been picked in the draft. Billy Price and Jamarco Jones each were selected in 2018.

Jordan will have an opportunity to be back on the same offensive line with Price in Cincinnati with the Bengals while Jordan joins other Ohio State teammates in Sam Hubbard and Chris Worley.

Jordan had a successful three-year run with the Buckeyes, being named a starting offensive guard as a true freshman, the first time a true freshman lineman was named a starter since Orlando Pace in 1994.

Not a lot of thought goes into what an offensive lineman does as long as he is doing things well. Jordan did not make a lot of mistakes on the field, rarely heard his name called for penalties and was just a steady force for his first two years at guard.

The departure of Price and Pat Elflein the year before that created a need for the Buckeyes to identify someone to step in at the offensive center position and Jordan moved into that role without any fuss despite knowing that his future would be at the guard position. Jordan earned second-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media at center, the only year that he played that position. Even better than that, he was named a first-team All-American by SI.com and a second-team All-American by the Walter Comp Foundation. Jordan will have a tree of his own in the Buckeye Grove for his efforts.

Jordan started every game during his three-year career. He had the chance to come back for one more year and even move back to guard but opted to try his hand at the NFL.

One NFL Draft guru commented prior to the draft the fact that Jordan should be able to add even more mass and muscle at the next level and how he has rare height for a center but has unique flexibility in his hips, knees and ankles.

Obviously it was enough to impress teams as Jordan is now off the board and on to his next challenge as a member of the Bengals.