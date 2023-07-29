COLUMBUS — When he committed to Ohio State a year ago, most people were skeptical that the recruitment of Jontae Gilbert was truly over.

On Saturday night, that worry came to fruition as the country's No. 6-ranked 2025 safety prospect reopened his recruitment and officially decommitted from the Buckeyes.

It's a decision that will surprise no one but still stings a bit for Ohio State. Gilbert has raved about the Buckeyes coaching staff and the relationship with Tim Walton, Perry Eliano and others but he's made dozens of recruiting trips around the country since he picked Ohio State last summer.

"I gain more appreciation for Ohio State every time I am there," he said in April. "Most of these schools just want to talk about football because they know I can be great player but there's so much more about Ohio State than just football."

"I told coach Walton 'I’m all in with the Buckeyes.' Every time I go to visit, I tell him that. He trusts me to go to these places."

Even though there was a consistent conversation with the Buckeyes about those trips, the writing appeared to be on the wall. South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, USC and many more have been pursuing the 6-foot-1, 185-pound soon-to-be junior. He told Tide Illustrated that Alabama and South Carolina have been recruiting him the hardest of late, a sign that Ohio State may have recognized its efforts were in vain.

“I’d say Alabama and South Carolina are recruiting me the hardest," he said. "All said, it will come down to visits and relationships. I plan to visit Tuscaloosa again this year for a game but for now, things are wide open.”

Ohio State is back to just one 2025 commitment. In-state quarterback Tavien St. Clair picked the Buckeyes in June.



