Ohio State and Clemson have squared off twice since the first time Jonathon Cooper put on a Buckeyes uniform in 2016.

Cooper's role in those bouts weren't as large as it will be when the third contest commences on Friday, and the fifth-year defensive end and captain has put a lot into his preparation.

“It means a lot to prepare for this," Cooper said Tuesday. "Whenever you’re going into the College Football Playoff, didn’t really see the field too much and last year I was out. For me, personally, being able to have an impact like I do on the team and being healthy means the most."

RELATED: Day on career at Ohio State: 'You just have to pinch yourself a little bit'