BuckeyeGrove - Day on career at Ohio State: 'You just have to pinch yourself a little bit'

If not for Ohio State’s infamous 31-0 loss to Clemson in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, Ryan Day might not be here.

Following the Buckeyes’ blowout loss, Urban Meyer decided to clean house. Day was soon hired as Ohio State’s new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The next four seasons were a wild ride for the New Hampshire native.

“I was with the 49ers at the time,” Day said on Monday. “Had a few conversations with Coach and jumped at the opportunity to come to Ohio State, not knowing exactly what was in store. Certainly in my wildest dreams didn’t think I’d be sitting where I am right now.”

Right now, Day is entering his second postseason as Ohio State’s head coach. He hasn’t dropped a regular season game, has won two Big Ten Championships, and is universally seen as one of the brightest young coaches in college football.

He has taken recruiting to a totally new level in Columbus and has carried Meyer’s legacy of establishing the Buckeyes on the national landscape.

As a program, Ohio State has somehow ascended to even greater historical heights with Day at the helm.

“I’m just blessed to be around such great people-- Gene Smith and all the people around here who strive for excellence. It’s been great,” Day said. “Our family loves it here.



“Sometimes I wake up and you just have to pinch yourself a little bit, because it wasn’t that long ago that you would have never thought of being in a situation like this.”