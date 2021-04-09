BuckeyeGrove - Johnson sees role for Sawyer: ‘I’ve never been afraid to play freshmen’

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Sixth-year defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson said Friday that it takes two to three years in Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s system for most players to start hitting their stride. For five-star freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer though, it might not take nearly that long to see significant time on the field for the Buckeyes. “He doesn’t have to convince me, we’re gonna find a role for him,” Johnson said. “If he continues to work hard and does the things we’re asking him to do, we’ll find a place to play him. I’ve never been afraid to play freshman players. If you’ve got a chance to be in that five, six defensive end row, we’re gonna find a role for you. I think that’s important.”

Alongside freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Sawyer became one of the first two members of the 2021 class to lose their black stripe this past week, an early indication that the Pickerington, Ohio, native is progressing at the rapid rate that many expect of the highly-touted prospect. In fact, Johnson said Sawyer, the No. 11 overall recruit in this year’s class, has gotten an early jump due to the fact that the in-state product had already been around the program so much prior to his early enrollment.

“That’s the advantage for the guys that are local, because they can move faster,” Johnson said. “That seems to be the thing with Jack. Jack came to every camp and so he doesn’t have to relearn the technique, he just has to refine his technique.” The role that Johnson is referring to will not be a starting one for Sawyer, as third and fourth-year defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith have likely already locked down those slots well ahead of preseason work.