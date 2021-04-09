BuckeyeGrove - Johnson sees role for Sawyer: ‘I’ve never been afraid to play freshmen’

Johnson sees role for Sawyer: ‘I’ve never been afraid to play freshmen’
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Sixth-year defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson said Friday that it takes two to three years in Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s system for most players to start hitting their stride.
For five-star freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer though, it might not take nearly that long to see significant time on the field for the Buckeyes.
“He doesn’t have to convince me, we’re gonna find a role for him,” Johnson said. “If he continues to work hard and does the things we’re asking him to do, we’ll find a place to play him. I’ve never been afraid to play freshman players. If you’ve got a chance to be in that five, six defensive end row, we’re gonna find a role for you. I think that’s important.”
Alongside freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Sawyer became one of the first two members of the 2021 class to lose their black stripe this past week, an early indication that the Pickerington, Ohio, native is progressing at the rapid rate that many expect of the highly-touted prospect.
In fact, Johnson said Sawyer, the No. 11 overall recruit in this year’s class, has gotten an early jump due to the fact that the in-state product had already been around the program so much prior to his early enrollment.
“That’s the advantage for the guys that are local, because they can move faster,” Johnson said. “That seems to be the thing with Jack. Jack came to every camp and so he doesn’t have to relearn the technique, he just has to refine his technique.”
The role that Johnson is referring to will not be a starting one for Sawyer, as third and fourth-year defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith have likely already locked down those slots well ahead of preseason work.
After those two, Johnson has even more veterans at the position, with Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday still waiting to be let loose with more reps at the back end of their tenures in Columbus.
Still, it sounds like Johnson is more than willing to get Sawyer on the field in year one to keep him engaged.
“I think the most important thing is when a kid feels like he has a role, he’ll work hard at it. If I can give him a role early on and say, ‘This is what I want you to do, and be the best at it,’ I think he’ll do that. And that’s what we’re gonna have to do is find a role for him as he goes forward.”
Don’t think Johnson is simply gifting Sawyer a preferential spot because of his recruiting status though.
Even teammates like Harrison have taken notice of Sawyer’s “God-given ability” in short order, saying he expects Sawyer to be a “special player” at Ohio State, but Johnson said he must continue to prove himself over the offseason to justify the time that his coach seems eager to give him.
“He’s gotta earn it, that’s the biggest thing. He’s gotta earn that role,” Johnson said. “But we’ll find a role for him going forward if he turns out what I think he might be down the road.”