Buckeye Bash wasn’t about shoring up his own commitment for Jaylen Johnson.

The three-star outside linebacker shut down his recruitment months ago and shifted his focus toward building the rest of Ohio State’s class and moving his La Salle team forward in the Ohio High School Football Playoffs.

Johnson capitalized on a chance to do both this weekend, helping host four star safety Derrick Davis at the bash mentioned above and leading the Lancers to a 49-0 win over Stebbins in a third-round postseason matchup.

“There was a lot of laughing going on,” Johnson said about the Bash. “We’ve got a bunch of funny kids in our group.”