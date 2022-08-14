Jayden Bonsu: Analyzing impact as four-star safety picks Ohio State
COLUMBUS -- Jayden Bonsu didn't need to see anything more from Ohio State.If the wait-and-see approach about a revamped defense helped produce a bit of a lull over the summer with some recruits, Bo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news