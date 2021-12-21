Jaxon Smith-Njigba prepared to take next step in 2022

C.J. Stroud thought it would be just a pass-interference ball.

The redshirt freshman quarterback threw up a pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the second half of the Michigan game. To the sophomore receiver, what seemed uncatchable was catchable.

He contorted his body, preparing to emulate what Noah Brown did against Oklahoma in 2016.

“I seen the ball and I knew I could wrap my arm around it and try to pin it on his back and grab it,” Smith-Njigba said.

It was a circus grab, one that couldn’t change the trajectory of the overall game. But it was one that gave Ohio State an idea of what next season could look like.

With Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson still pondering their collegiate futures — not yet announcing whether the 2021 season was their last at Ohio State and that they would be entering the 2022 NFL Draft — Smith-Njigba is already preparing.

He’s expecting to be the only returner of a trio of wide receivers that wreaked havoc on opposing Big Ten secondaries all season long: recording 3,253 of the Buckeyes’ 4,379 receiving yards (74.3%), securing 215 of the Buckeyes’ 312 total catches (68.9%) and scoring 31 of the team’s 40 receiving touchdowns (77.5%).

This season, Smith-Njigba shined, leading Ohio State in receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,259), bringing in an average of 104.9 receiving yards per game. The sophomore also recorded six touchdown receptions, including three-straight against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan State.

To the sophomore, it’s more than just numbers. It’s taking that next step: filling the shoes Olave and Wilson are expected to leave behind.

“The next step in my development I feel like I’m ready to be a leader in the room,” Smith-Njigba said. “I feel like I can lead the young guys. I accepted the challenge, I look forward to the challenge. It’s a great opportunity and a blessing.”