After a solid senior season, Jashon Cornell will get to continue playing football in the NFL after being drafted No. 235 by the Detroit Lions.

Cornell came to Ohio State as a four-star recruit, and while his role on the defensive line was free-flowing, he was able to impact the game in any way possible.

Moving between defensive end and defensive tackle during his career, Cornell would record 62 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his career.

The final season of his five-year career would be the most productive campaign for Cornell. In a season in which he started every game for the Buckeyes, the Minnesota native would record career highs in tackles (30), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4).

Cornell would put together some of the best games of his career in his final season, including multiple games with at least two tackles for loss.



While he didn't have a ton of sacks in his career, his sacks would come in big games for the Buckeyes. Cornell would record a sack in both the Rose Bowl and 2019 Big Ten Championship game.



Cornell joins Jeff Okudah and Jonah Jackson as Buckeyes taken in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.