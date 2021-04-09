BuckeyeGrove - Jackson talks return to Ohio State: 'I knew I could do more'

Jackson talks return to Ohio State: 'I knew I could do more'
The time is now for Antwuan Jackson to become a critical component on the interior of Ohio State’s defensive line.
One of the most well-traveled players on the Buckeye roster, Jackson started his career at Auburn in 2016 before transferring to Blinn College for one season and ending up at Ohio State in January of 2018. The 2021 season will mark his sixth year of college football.
The 6-foot-2 Georgia native played 187 total snaps in 2020 (No. 3 on the team in terms of interior defensive linemen), recording one quarterback hit and three hurries in limited spurts behind Haskell Garrett and Tommy Togiai.
Following the College Football Playoff, Jackson weighed his options before deciding he had plenty of room to grow in one final season in Columbus.
“Of course I had to put some thought into it after the national championship game,” Jackson said. “I knew I could do more-- just come back and keep improving, like I am now. Just come back and keep improving for myself, be here for my teammates, and of course, win the national championship this time.”
A key factor in Jackson’s decision was his complete confidence in Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
Jackson said it normally takes a few years to adjust to the demands of the experienced coach; 2021 will mark the transfer’s fourth season under the tutelage of Johnson.
“I’d still say it’s a process, like Coach J tells us. In his program, as a rushman, it takes two to three years to develop, to get there, to reach your potential,” Jackson said. “I really trust Coach J, and having this extra year to keep improving is really a big blessing to me. I have a big off-season coming up for myself.”
Johnson agreed with those words, saying Jackson will give the defensive line “more movement on the inside” without the hard-to-replace presence of Togiai in the middle.
The eighth-year Ohio State coach added that Jackson is developing the keen football sense of a veteran player, similar to what Togiai provided in his final season.
“Antwuan’s one of those guys who is a fifth-year guy coming back, so he gets it now,” Johnson said. “He’s a much smarter football player. He just reads and reacts to things really well. That’s what Tommy was.”
Even so, no one expects Jackson to instantly fill the shoes of a player as impactful as Togiai (three sacks, 21 QB hurries in 2020). It will take an across-the-board effort.
Though he will be one of Ohio State's most experienced players on the defensive side of the ball, Jackson was hesitant to say that he has assumed a leadership role this spring, instead sharing the love with his fellow defensive linemen.
“We’re all leaders,” Jackson said. “We all love each other. With Tommy being gone, we’re still gonna be the same unit, just keep rising. After somebody leaves, another person steps up.”
After a whirlwind five years of college football, Antwuan Jackson refuses to take anything for granted.
Entering what will be his final chance to make a consistent impact at the collegiate level, he’s appreciative of every opportunity he has had to improve at Ohio State.
“I’m very grateful,” Jackson said. “Everybody doesn’t have a chance like this in past years. So just getting the extra year to improve, to be here, and of course to be a Buckeye-- it’s a big honor to have this chance.”