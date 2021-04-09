BuckeyeGrove - Jackson talks return to Ohio State: 'I knew I could do more'

The time is now for Antwuan Jackson to become a critical component on the interior of Ohio State’s defensive line.

One of the most well-traveled players on the Buckeye roster, Jackson started his career at Auburn in 2016 before transferring to Blinn College for one season and ending up at Ohio State in January of 2018. The 2021 season will mark his sixth year of college football.

The 6-foot-2 Georgia native played 187 total snaps in 2020 (No. 3 on the team in terms of interior defensive linemen), recording one quarterback hit and three hurries in limited spurts behind Haskell Garrett and Tommy Togiai.

Following the College Football Playoff, Jackson weighed his options before deciding he had plenty of room to grow in one final season in Columbus.

“Of course I had to put some thought into it after the national championship game,” Jackson said. “I knew I could do more-- just come back and keep improving, like I am now. Just come back and keep improving for myself, be here for my teammates, and of course, win the national championship this time.”

A key factor in Jackson’s decision was his complete confidence in Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Jackson said it normally takes a few years to adjust to the demands of the experienced coach; 2021 will mark the transfer’s fourth season under the tutelage of Johnson.

