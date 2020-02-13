COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jack Miller is motivated in his love for football.

After a junior and senior year of high school that was defined by injuries, Miller is excited to get back to playing football. With his true potential still somewhat a mystery, Miller is driven to prove how great he can be.

“I just took everything personally,” Miller said on being overlooked his senior year. “I mean, people can say whatever they want about me. I don’t care, but I'm gonna go out there, I'm gonna do me and I'm gonna get the job done. So that's it. Just take that personally and that kind of fueled me. I knew I was going to get back. People said I wasn't going to be able to get back for four months and I ended up getting back in six weeks. So I mean, yeah, it just fueled me.”

The fire and drive of Miller, who entered Ohio State as a four-star recruit, is undeniable. His final two years at Scottsdale Chaparral did not go as smoothly as the quarterback had anticipated, but being hampered by injuries has only increased the fire he has to compete on the field.

“I mean even my junior season I got hurt,” Miller said. “I tore my MCL, so really haven't gotten played a whole lot of football these last two years and it's kind of all getting bottled up and I'm just ready to go.”

While the setbacks may have ruined the confidence of another athlete, the injuries fueled Miller to work harder in order to become a better player. His work ethic and pursuit of improvement has not left him to this day.

“I knew that I had to get better and I had to be better than what I was, so I just really went into every single day working my tail off and trying to get better, and I'm still doing that,” Miller said. “That’s still my mindset is just get better every single day and try to be the best version of me possible.”

While the transition to Ohio State may seem like a natural reset for an athlete, Miller is still holding onto the experiences he had in high school. While struggling to play at 100 percent in his final two seasons, Miller’s appreciation for the game has only grown.

“I just love playing football and it got taken away from me, so I just know how much it means to me and how much I really love playing football,” Miller said. “Now I just know not to take anything for granted and just cherish every single moment and work your tail off.”

Now at Ohio State, Miller, who is back at 100-percent health, will have to continue working hard in order to build up a good reputation with his coaches and teammates. Especially at a position like quarterback, Miller will be held to a different standard than the rest of the team.

Despite the pressure of being at Ohio State and having to compete for the backup position with C.J. Stroud, Miller is focused on the now and working hard.

“You really just go out every single day and try to do everything to your best ability,” Miller said. “I mean, go full speed, every single rep and listen to everything that coach is telling you. I think that's the best way to do. That's what I've done and just put your head down and work.”