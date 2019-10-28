Dobbins finished Saturday's 38-7 win over Wisconsin with 163 rushing yards on only 20 attempts, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. With an additional 58 receiving yards on three catches, the 221 yards from scrimmage were a career high for Dobbins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - For as big of a day as Chase Young had against Wisconsin, J.K. Dobbins had just as much of an impact on offense, and for that he has been named B1G Offensive Player of the Week.

Arguably more impressive than Dobbins stats, though, was the team he was doing it again. Wisconsin had the No. 1 rushing defense going into the game, only allowing 58.4 yards per game, and Dobbins was able to blow that number out of the water. It capped off an impressive string of performances for Dobbins where he rushed for at leadt 120 yards and averaged at least 6.7 yards per carry, so he was able to continue his dominance even against the best rushing defense in the nation.

On the year, Dobbins is up to 1,110 yards (second in the nation), averaging over 138 yards per game (third in the nation among rushers with at least 100 carries) and 7.2 yards per carry, and on Saturday he became the first player in Ohio State history to rush for 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

The last Ohio State B1G OPOW was also Dobbins, who won the award after going for 193 yards against Indiana earlier this season. Overall, this is the second time Dobbins has been awarded B1G OPOW honors.

With the Buckeyes preparing for their second off week of the season, Dobbins will have time to rest his legs as Ohio State prepares for the final stretch of their season that will begin at Ohio Stadium against Maryland.