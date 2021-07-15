While recruiting over the past few weeks has gone as well as Ohio State could have hoped for, there has been one glaring absence: The lack of a commitment from an incoming junior.

From Ohio-based prospects like Alex “Sonny” Styles or Luke Montgomery, to out-of-state targets like Carnell Tate or Gabriel Harris, there are a number of strong candidates for who that first pledge in the 2023 class may be.

One of the other names that has been mentioned by BuckeyeGrove and others is in-state offensive lineman Joshua Padilla. Padilla, who was the recipient of an offer from the Buckeyes back in March, is in touch with Kevin Wilson the most, and is eyeing a trip to Columbus in a couple of weeks.

“I’m talking with Kevin Wilson the most, right now,” Padilla said. “He’s telling my parents once Sept. 1 hits, I’m basically going to be speaking with Coach Stud the most. I’ve built a good relationship with Coach Wilson. I talk with him basically almost every week or almost twice a week. I plan to go back to Ohio State the last week [of July] on a Thursday.”