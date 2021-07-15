In-state OL hears from Kevin Wilson weekly, shooting for late July visit
While recruiting over the past few weeks has gone as well as Ohio State could have hoped for, there has been one glaring absence: The lack of a commitment from an incoming junior.
From Ohio-based prospects like Alex “Sonny” Styles or Luke Montgomery, to out-of-state targets like Carnell Tate or Gabriel Harris, there are a number of strong candidates for who that first pledge in the 2023 class may be.
One of the other names that has been mentioned by BuckeyeGrove and others is in-state offensive lineman Joshua Padilla. Padilla, who was the recipient of an offer from the Buckeyes back in March, is in touch with Kevin Wilson the most, and is eyeing a trip to Columbus in a couple of weeks.
“I’m talking with Kevin Wilson the most, right now,” Padilla said. “He’s telling my parents once Sept. 1 hits, I’m basically going to be speaking with Coach Stud the most. I’ve built a good relationship with Coach Wilson. I talk with him basically almost every week or almost twice a week. I plan to go back to Ohio State the last week [of July] on a Thursday.”
