BuckeyeGrove - Huskers talk OSU: Frost and company give thoughts on matchup with Buckeyes

Two different Nebraska Cornhuskers said it about their upcoming Week One opponent on Monday. “They don’t beat themselves.” Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Collin Miller, both team captains for the Huskers, each uttered that same phrase in reference to the Buckeyes, and it’s easy to see why. Ohio State played a near-perfect game on the road at Nebraska a season ago, an eye-opening 48-7 win in which the Buckeyes had 583 yards of offense, just two penalties and no turnovers. The Huskers, on the other hand, turned the ball over three times in the first half alone. By the 1:36 mark in the first quarter of the late-September 2019 matchup, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah had picked off Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez twice, and Buckeye safety Jordan Fuller made it three with 9:23 left in the half. “I thought we did a really good job of keeping the game close last year,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said tongue-in-cheek Monday. “For about five minutes.”





Finishing with just 47 yards passing, it was a down game in a down season for Martinez, which helped to fuel speculation that there might be some quarterback controversy entering 2020 with Luke McCaffrey coming on strong in the position room. Frost said there might not be much separation between his two quarterbacks, but the Buckeyes will see Martinez start the game for the third straight season come Saturday. “Adrian’s gonna be our quarterback. I feel like I got two guys that are playing at a really high level,” Frost said. “Seen a lot of improvement out of Adrian this year, seen a lot of improvement out of Luke this year. Both those guys are capable of moving our offense and doing a great job.”