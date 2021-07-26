INDIANAPOLIS –– Deciphering exactly how Marcus Hooker fits into the picture for the Ohio State secondary seems a whole lot more complicated than it was last October, and not just because of his offseason run-in with the law.

Eligibility won’t be an issue, as head coach Ryan Day said Friday that Hooker will be able to play in the Buckeyes’ 2021 season opener despite serving a suspension following an OVI arrest in March. Hooker pleaded guilty to the charges in April, but Day told reporters at Big Ten Media Days that the Ohio State program is standing behind its fourth-year safety moving forward.

“He’s back with the team. He went through a tough time, but he’s learned a lot from it, paid his dues and went through a bunch of programs,” Day said. “So we’re supporting Marcus, and he’s back on the team.”

However, Hooker’s standing at safety came into question well before that incident took place.