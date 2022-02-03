How Tanner McCalister plans to translate Jim Knowles' defense to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — To Tanner McCalister, Jim Knowles is many things.

He’s a mad scientist of defensive scheme, a fixer, an “offensive coordinator of the defense” with the intent of forcing opposing offenses to respond to what his defenses are doing, something that's usually counter to how most defenses are run

But to McCalister, when he first met Knowles at Oklahoma State ahead of the 2018 season, his first impression of his defensive coordinator was his mind, his smarts.

“Sometimes, he tries to explain things to us and we not kind of on his level as far as his intelligence,” McCalister said. “So I’m like, ‘Man, can you dumb it down for me?’”

In four years, McCalister began to learn how to translate Knowles. He began to take control of the defensive backfield, leading the fixing for a defense that allowed 32.4 points per game and 437.1 yards per game in their first year together to 16.8 points per game and 273.6 yards per game this past season.

And when it came time to choose either the NFL or another year of college football, McCalister saw a chance to help Knowles lead another defense that needed fixing, entering the transfer portal and choosing to follow his former defensive coordinator to Ohio State.

“When Coach Knowles got the job and I entered the portal, he was one of the first ones to call,” McCalister said. “He let me know that he wanted me to come. I kind of let him know that that’s what I was thinking about.”

Knowles didn’t think he would get another chance to run it back with McCalister.

Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator thought the Oklahoma State safety was off to the NFL, pointing to his versatility in the defensive backfield playing nickel and covering the slot, while facing some extremely tough assignments and knowing he would be a great professional someday.

While McCalister versatility and play style is great, what Knowles needed was someone who knew him, could speak his language and could translate him as he planned to flip Ohio State’s defense on its head in 2022.

“He’s been with me. We have been through the wars together. He understands me. He can talk to other guys if I get loud,” Knowles said. “I can be aggressive when I coach, and he can talk to other guys and he can talk about my style to them. But he can also explain the defense to them in a way that coaches can’t or someone my age can’t. He has them out now on his own just going through different things and kind of preparing them for what I am going to do, so he will be invaluable.”

It’s something Kye Stokes took advantage of immediately.